SCAM ALERT: ADFA warns Arkansans about websites selling parking placards with disabilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (News Release) The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) warns Arkansans of websites currently selling parking placards for those with a disability. The placards may resemble those issued by DFA. However, they are in no way associated with actual placards issued by DFA. An example of the placard sold online is attached.
The websites are currently circulating through social media. It may be advertised as a simple option to obtain a placard without leaving the house. DFA encourages Arkansans to avoid these websites. State issued placards must be displayed to avoid being ticketed.
A state issued placard may be obtained at no cost by visiting any Revenue Office and presenting the signed physician form available at https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/motorVehicleOffice/DrsCertificateforDisabled.pdf.
There are 126,727 active placards for those with a disability in Arkansas along with 77,391 license plates.
Additional information is available at https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/specialty-plates/details/persons-with-disabilities-placard1.