Scam targets Fountain Lake teen killed in accident

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A Fountain Lake area teenager killed in a tragic accident, is now at the center of a disturbing scam.

The family of Trevor Christman just wants to honor the 15-year-old’s memory.

“He was ornery, he was a teenage boy, but we loved him and we’re going to miss him so much,” said his aunt Amanda Christman.

The Fountain Lake High School Sophomore raised by his grandparents, died in an accident in his family’s driveway. His aunt says the teen slipped and fell under a truck that was parking.

“A lesson for all those other kids out there you’re not invincible, it could happen to anyone,” Christman said. “Trevor always had that mindset, ‘it’s not going to happen to me, I’m fine. I’m not going to get hurt. It’s no big deal.’ It can happen to anyone. I never would have imagined.”

In the days since his death, the family made a Facebook page, where the community helped raise thousands of dollars for Trevor’s funeral.

“We’re just very grateful for everyone’s support and generosity,” Christman said. “It means more than anyone could imagine.”

What she never expected was a fake Facebook Messenger account to pop up. The fake account looks just like Christman’s real account, even using the same picture of Trevor she has set as her profile.

The scammer reached out to people who already donated to the funeral, and asked them to send Amazon gift cards. Several fell for that, but say they’ve been able to get the funds back by explaining what happened to their banks.

Christman doesn’t want this scam to detract from all the good they’ve seen from the community.

“It takes a sorry person to take advantage of someone that’s going through what this family is going through,” she said. “Trevor’s going to get the proper final goodbye he needs and deserves.”

Another fundraiser for the family is selling decals with Trevor’s name.

Visitation is happening Sunday. Trevor’s Celebration of Life is set for Monday at 2:00 pm at the Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs. The family is asking anyone who attends the services to wear red, Trevor’s favorite color.

The real funeral Facebook page can be found by clicking here.

The decal fundraiser can be found by clicking here.