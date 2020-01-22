1  of  20
School closings/delays Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The following schools are closed or delayed on Wednesday.

Arkansas Tech University-Ozark- Closed

Atkins School District- Closed- AMI Day

Caddo Hills School District- Closed- AMI Day

Centerpoint School District- Delayed two hours

Clarksville School District- Closed

Danville School District- Closed

Dover School District- Closed

East End School District- Closed- AMI Day

First Step-Glenwood- Delayed two hours

Hector School District- Closed- AMI Day 1

Jessieville School District- Closed

Mena School District- Closed

Mount Ida School District- Closed

Ouachita River School District- Closed

Perryville School District- Closed- AMI Day

Pottsville School District- Closed

Two Rivers School District- Closed

UA Rich Mountain- Closed- All campuses

