LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (November 13, 2019) – The city of Little Rock is set to host a weekend of fun following the Thanksgiving holiday, November 29-December 1, 2019. Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay in Little Rock for football, fun, food, live music, special events and activities for all.

Support the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday, November 29, at War Memorial Stadium, one of Arkansas’s most nostalgic and iconic stadium settings. Paint Little Rock red on “Red Friday,” (#RedFridayLR) by donning your favorite Razorback Red attire and calling the Hogs as they play the Missouri Tigers in the annual “Battle Line” match-up. Take part in pre-game festivities including HogTown events, food trucks, games and music. Led by former Arkansas starting quarterback, Interim Head Coach Barry Lunney, Jr., the team kicks off at 1:30 PM (CST). Purchase your tickets today. Complimentary shuttles provided by Rock Region METRO will operate between War Memorial Stadium and the River Market throughout the day.