Search for Convenience Store Robbery Suspects in Morrilton

MORRILTON, AR -- Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Christmas day.

Morrilton Police say the robbery happened at the Shell Super Store on Highway 95 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two black male suspects, wearing ski masks got out of a gold colored late 1990's model Toyota Camry and entered the store.

The suspects robbed the store at gunpoint and fled the scene heading North on Highway 95.

The suspect vehicle appeared to have damage to the passenger side rear door.

The passenger rear wheel was a black steel wheel and the front appeared to be a factory aluminum wheel.

Anyone with information that may help this investigation can call the Morrilton Police Department at 501-354-0131.