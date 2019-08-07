SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS: Summer program teaches life skills to youth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was all fun and games at the Life Skills for Youth’s Summer field day last Wednesday.

“Fun day is usually pretty fun,” Bradleigh Profit said.

Bradleigh has spent her summers with LSY since she was in the 4th grade. She will start her freshman year this fall.

“It actually do help. Before I started coming here, I was anti-social and I didn’t really mess with anybody, but once I started coming here, it taught me life skills that I actually will use in life,” she said.

LSY is based at South City Church in southwest Little Rock. During the summer, LSY puts on an 8-week program. They focus on academics in the morning and fun activities and exercise in the afternoons. The purpose of the program is to teach kids important life skills, like managing their behavior.

“We talk about character counts, how to be a good citizen, caring, respect, responsibility. All of those things come into play with skills and drills. We offer that to the students,” LSY Athletic Coordinator Tami Dickerson said.



Roughly 250 kids were enrolled in the 2019 summer program. They ranged in age from four years old to 17. Alondra Castro said LSY has been a key part of her childhood.



“I’ve learned to be more social because in third grade, I really didn’t like expressing myself out there and now I like being more of an open person,” the incoming 8th grader said.



LSY is currently enrolling for its after-school program where they offer tutoring and athletics. Click here for more information.