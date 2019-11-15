Searcy businessman accused of trafficking a minor

JUDSONIA, Ark. — A man has been charged with Trafficking of Persons after a minor came forward with information about sexual misconduct.

The Judsonia Police Department received information on August 9, 2019 about alleged inappropriate sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old girl. The girl was taken to the White County Child Safety Center for a forensic interview. The interview was observed by law enforcement and Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.

During the interview the girl revealed that sometime during the end of May of 2019 she was with Klinton Wyont, and his boss, known to her as 52-year old Mohammad Arif, at a business in Searcy. She said that while there Arif told one of his employees to drive Wyont to a different job site in Bradford. The girl who was with Wyont that day said that she would need a ride home if he was leaving with another worker.

The girl said that Arif volunteered to drive her from Searcy to Judsonia in his personal car. She described the car as a dark colored Nissan SUV with tan leather interior. According to the girl, once she was alone in the car with Arif he said that he would give her money in exchange for a sexual act.

The girl was unsure of what Arif may say or do next and feared no one would believe her, so she began recording their conversation using her cell phone. The girl said during the interview that there were two separate recordings between she and Arif on her cell phone. The recordings were taken as evidence.

On August, 14, 2019, Wyont voluntarily met with law enforcement to answer questions and provide information to help in the case. Wyont said that he recalled that day in May that he and the girl had met his boss in Searcy. He confirmed that he left the business with another employee named Nick and that the girl had been driven home by Arif.

Based on the information provided by Wyont and the girl, law enforcement was able to develop Arif as a potential suspect. After being shown his photograph, Wyont was able to positively confirm the identity of the suspect. He said that Arif was his previous employer and that he was the one that gave the girl a ride home.

On September 21, 2019, Arif was interviewed at the Judsonia Police Department after voluntarily agreeing to meet with law enforcement. He was read his Miranda rights and after signing the waiver he agreed to speak with Detective Mary Rudesill of the Judsonia Police Department and answer questions.

In a post Miranda statement Arif acknowledged giving the girl a ride to Judsonia in his Nissan Murano. He confirmed that he and the girl were the only ones in the SUV and that it was his first time meeting her. During the interview Arif acknowledged knowing that the girl was a minor. Detective Rudesill then told Arif that she had two recordings that she wanted him to listen to, and he agreed.

Detective Rudesill then played the cell phone recordings taken from the girl and asked if the male voice on the recordings were him. After listening he confirmed it was his voice and acknowledged the girl on the recordings were the girl. Arif admitted one of the conversations had occurred while they were in his car driving to Judsonia. After hearing himself on the recording he said that he was “embarrassed” and began to express his concerns of people he was close to finding out about the recordings. He declined to comment any further. Arif then invoked his right to counsel and the interview was over.

Detective Rudesill requested a warrant be issued for Mohammad Arif for the charge of Trafficking of Persons in violation of A.C.A. 5-18-103, a Class Y Felony.

He is currently being held at the White County jail and His bond is set at $15,000.