Searcy fire fighters sporting pink: $15 t-shirts pay bills for people battling cancer

SEARCY, Ark.- It’s not everyday you get to see firefighters in pink ribbons- They’re wearing them in Searcy this month, for more than just breast cancer awareness.

The fire department has teamed with White County Kicking Cancer, which raises money each year to award $500 to local people struggling with finances, while they’re battling for their lives.

“…just to bring awareness to the need that we have outside of just the learning about cancer and the research, but there’s also after that- there’s people that have needs, as far as funding for meals, food, medical bills and if we can help them locally, then we want to do what we can to help,” Searcy Fire Training Battalion Chief Brian Dunavan said.

The special-made tee-shirts are on sale at the fire station on Beebe-Capps. They’re just $15.

You can stop by there anytime and pick up one for yourself. The proceeds help people with cancer to afford things like food and paying bills.