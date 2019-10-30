Searcy Holiday of Lights, Christmas Parade

SEARCY, Ark. — Searcy has announced their annual Christmas Parade of 2019.

Searcy Holiday of Lights will be on Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route will begin at Spring Park, circle the Court Square onto Race Street and end at Berryhill Park.

All who enter must be decorated with Christmas lights and play Christmas music.

There is no registration required.

The parade line-up will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the corner of Spring St. and West Pleasure Ave. The line up will proceed south on Spring St. to Mulberry Ave, then turn west on Mulberry Ave.

If you have any questions please call 501-279-1032.