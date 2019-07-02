Searcy kids need your help in winning a People’s Choice Award

Searcy’s very own CrossPointe CrossBot Robotics team is competing for the People’s Choice Award for the Global Innovation held in Silicon Valley, California this weekend.

The CrossBots are in third place currently but have been working all school year and summer on their project. This team is full of fantastic kids who are really worth talking about.

The team has made it through 300,000 teams from 95 countries as a Top 20 team competing for this award. Help them win the People’s Choice award. Click this link and vote for “CROSS BOTS” and help them be recognized for their innovation to help astronauts. https://www.firstinspires.org/global-innovation-voting.

Tonight is the last night to vote.