DENMARK, Ark. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on State Highway 167 in White County.

36-year-old Bradon Sheets died as a result of the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

It happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. near the State Highway 87 intersection.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Sheets was standing in the southbound lane when he was hit.

The investigation into what led up to the collision is continuing.