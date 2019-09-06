Searcy Police pleads for victims to come forward in a Child Sex Crime case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The White County prosecutor confirms John Ord is now facing 46 charges ranging from trafficking, attempted rape to possession of child porn.

The criminal affidavit records show Ord allegedly found at least one of his victims at a graduation party that he later messaged on social media.

John Ord, 49 is facing dozens of charges and two alleged victims who are now 18 are coming forward.

One of the victims says that he was 16 at the time when he was at a graduation and met Ord. He told investigators that Later the same day Ord sent him a message on social media requesting that he send nude photographs of himself. The male victim said that Ord offered to pay him through a cash app for the nude photos.

The victim alleges Ord gave him alcohol and that he became extremely intoxicated when court documents alleged that Ord had pulled his pants down and was attempting to perform oral sex.

The second victim who was 15 at the time claimed that Ord grabbed his private area. The victim told detectives that he felt very uncomfortable and asked Ord to take him home.

Documents allege that Ord would offer gifts and dinners to the 15-year-old in exchange for oral sex.

Searcy Police are now desperately reaching out to anyone who may be a possible victim saying that “Detectives feel that there may be several victims out there and we would like to help seek justice for them.”

According to Ord’s Linked-In profile he worked at CHI St. Vincent. We also confirmed with the hospital that he is no longer an employee.

It is important to note that no court documents have linked any of these victims to the hospital.