SEARCY, Ark. – The City of Searcy is opening its new pickleball and tennis courts on Friday at noon.

The courts at Berryhill Park will feature eight pickleball courts and six tennis courts.

City officials said a ribbon cutting is scheduled for noon on June 30 with fun for the whole family for the remainder of the day.

Officials said there will be music, bounce houses, face painting and food.

At 9 p.m. officials said they will also have a movie presented in the park.