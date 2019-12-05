Second suspect arrested in Jonesboro deadly shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police have arrested another man in connection with a deadly shooting on Parkwood Drive.

The Jonesboro Police Department said on social media Thursday they had arrested 22-year-old Kyron Stegall. He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Jonesboro Police made a second arrest in the weekend murder of Andrew Powell.Through extensive investigation,… Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Jonesboro police said they went to a home on Parkwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. Saturday after former residents discovered a truck running in the driveway of the vacant house. They called police believing a burglary was in progress.

Officers found a man, later identified as Andrew Powell, inside the vacant home with, “obvious gunshot wounds,” the affidavit stated.

While collecting evidence, investigators found Powell’s cellphone lying in the front yard.

During a search of the phone, police found a text conversation that took place between the victim and a subject named “Wesley” shortly before the incident.

“Further investigation of the text conversation, revealed the identity of the owner of the phone number,” the probable cause affidavit stated. Police used a social media search to discover the phone’s owner was “friends” with Wesley Neal.

On Dec. 1, investigators went to the home of the owner of the phone, who was not named in the affidavit.

When police were talking with the individual and their significant other, Neal walked up to the home. All three were taken to the Jonesboro Police Department for questioning.

While being questioned, the owner of the phone and the significant other said Neal had the cell phone when the victim was murdered.

Neal admitted to being Powell’s friend during questioning and had “past dealings with him,” the affidavit stated.

“Neal admitted to being inside the home where Powell’s body was found.”

The affidavit ultimately did not reveal what led to Powell’s shooting death, only placing Neal at the scene at the time of Powell’s murder.

Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge Neal with first-degree murder and set his bond at $1 million cash only.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Craighead County Circuit Court on Jan. 31.

Some neighbors in the area say the multiple burglaries are keeping them on edge.

“It never happened to me before, but I’ve been hearing a lot of stuff about people breaking into houses on this street,” says a resident of the neighborhood, Keyon Wilbourn-Wright.

We asked Wilbourn-Wright how the past and recent situations make him feel, and he responded, “Really nervous because I don’t want that to happen to me.”

Jonesboro police did advise that they had gotten several calls about burglaries, but there’s no word if those calls were substantiated.