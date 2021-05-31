Sen. John Boozman commemorates Memorial Day: ‘We have an obligation to honor and preserve the sacrifices of these troops who gave everything’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released a video message Monday commemorating Memorial Day.

During the video, he honors the men and women who have made sacrifices in service to our nation.

Below is the full text of Boozman’s video tribute:



“Memorial Day is a day of solemn remembrance, as we honor our fallen heroes and their sacrifices in service to this nation. Today is a humble reminder that our freedom is a privilege; one that was fought for and earned by Americans, for Americans.



Generation after generation, brave men and women have stepped up to defend our country and ideals. They didn’t back down in the face of uncertainty, conflict or fear, but instead put their lives on the line because they believed in what our country stands for and the promise it holds to citizens. We have an obligation to honor and preserve the sacrifices of these troops who gave everything in the service of our nation and protected the values it represents at all costs.



We are eternally grateful for all those who risk their lives in defense of our nation. May God Bless every man and woman we’ve lost in battle, and May God Bless those deployed today who follow in the footsteps of these noble heroes and continue to protect the American way of life. We are eternally grateful.”