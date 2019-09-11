Sept. 11 remembered in Little Rock: Pizza with Police brings community together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KLRT)- In commemoration of September 11, 2001, NYPD Pizza restaurant in West Little Rock did something special for police officers Tuesday.

Police took some time out to just visit with people in the community, in observance of that day.

NYPD Pizza in hosted the event to bring them all together.

In talking, they learned about one another… and had some good food.

“It’s a day to say thank you to the people that have looked out for us and take care of us on a daily basis,” attendee Marci Richardson said.

“They put their lives on the line and there are stories that we don’t even hear or know about- they’re sacrificing all the time- not just their lives, but their time with their families and just their safety,” Richardson added.

Officer Eric Barnes with LRPD said restaurant management “wanted to do an event, so we we’re glad to tag along and reach out to people that live in this area to have a chance to come interact with us on a lighter note.”

“It worked out for this day, so we were fortunate to do it now and have a remembrance of what happened several years ago,” he added.

The gathering was also a chance for some children to meet a police officer in-person for the first time.