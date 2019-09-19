September 2019 Heat Streak Sets New Record







LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Since September 1st, Little Rock has recorded a high temperature at 90 degrees or above every single day through the 18th. That is a significant fact and breaks a record.

Weather data for Little Rock dates back to the 1870s. If you do the math, that is more than 140 years worth of data.

When looking at the historical information, there is no other September on record with 18 consecutive days where the high temperature is recorded at 90 degrees or above.

While reading this, you may be wondering why this is still significant. Our normal high on September 1st should be 90 degrees. By September 18th, our normal high should be in the mid-80s. We have been well above normal nearly every day so far this month.

The bar will likely be set higher today as well. We are forecasting a high in the lower 90s. If we make it, it will be 19 consecutive days of 90° plus readings.





