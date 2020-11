A severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of Western Arkansas until 2 AM. A severe thunderstorm watch means there is the potential for storms that could produce severe weather. The main severe threat will be gusty winds, although a brief tornado threat may also be possible.

A line of storm will enter Western Arkansas by around 11 PM and move through Central Arkansas by around 1 AM to 3 AM. Storms exit the State by sunrise Wednesday.