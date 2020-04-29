Severe weather causes damage across state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As severe storms made its way across Arkansas, there were several preliminary reports of damage in the Natural State.

The following was reported Tuesday night:

  • Power lines and trees down in Barlind, in Sebastian County
  • Tree limbs down on Ware Road in Greenwood in Sebastian County
  • Tree fell on a house in Russellville in Pope County
  • Quarter-sized hail reported in De Queen in Sevier County
  • Quarter-sized hail reported in West Little Rock in Pulaski County
  • Tree down across Highway 23 in Franklin County
  • A tree was blown down near Mount Ida in Montgomery County
  • Trees down along Highway 71 in Gillham in Sevier County
  • A tree was blown down on Highway 270 just West of Mt. Ida in Montgomery County
  • Large tree on a house near Jonesboro in Craighead County

