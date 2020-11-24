Severe weather, high winds possible for Arkansas Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Overnight storms could be blowing into Arkansas to make for a windy Thanksgiving week.

A warm front lifting over Arkansas Tuesday is bringing in some warmer and more humid air. It is coming in ahead of a cold front that will pass through Wednesday morning.

The increased moisture coupled with some weak lifting will create scattered showers over the western half of the state by 9 p.m. Severe storms are expected to develop in Oklahoma this evening and possibly congeal into a line or a broken line of storms at the Arkansas-Oklahoma border by midnight or possibly as early as 10 p.m.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts of 58-65 mph.

Models suggest there are some ingredients for tornado development after midnight until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. from southwest Arkansas to southeast Arkansas, clipping southern Pulaski County. That is probably why the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is outlining a 2% tornado potential in that part of the state and most of central Arkansas, too.

Storms may be in the western part of the viewing area by 2 a.m. and then should roll through the Little Rock metro around 3 a.m. They will be in southeast and east Arkansas by 5 a.m., leaving the area by 7 or 8 a.m.

