Severe weather in southern Arkansas tore roof off animal shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe storms tore through the Mid-South early Saturday morning with multiple tornado warnings popping up across the area, and some Mississippi residents felt the impact of those storms.

In Wynne, Arkansas, the storms tore off the roof of the animal shelter. The West Memphis Animal Shelter is working with the Wynne Animal Shelter to get the animals out of the damaged building.

A tornado hit several homes in the 4000-5000 blocks of Highway 4 West in Marshall County, the Marshall County Fire Department confirmed to WREG.

Some injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries is unknown.

The tornado occurred between Holly Springs and Senatobia.

Someone’s fur-baby was found hiding under a tree along Gaines Road! The Davis brothers are keeping him warm & comforted until he is reunited with his family! @3onyourside

A tornado also touched down in Olive Branch with major damage in the Bethel Park and College Park subdivisions. Numerous trees were knocked down in the area, Olive Branch Police said.

Olive Branch Police said Cedar Creek Road is blocked by downed trees and power lines, and College Road between Bethel Road and Highway 305 is impassible.

After the majority of the storms passed through Shelby County, more than 25,000 customers were left without power in the county.

A large tree fell onto power lines in Midtown, blocking a portion of McLean and affecting power in the area.

MLGW had crews ready and waiting Saturday morning and will be working on repairs through the day.

Entergy also reported outages across eastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi. In an area where some of the strongest storms hit, almost 6,000 customers were without power in DeSoto County.

WREG has crews surveying damages across the area and will provide updates as we learn more.

Large tree falls on top of an apartment building in the 300 block of East Parkway N. No injuries . Knocked out power in the neighborhood

