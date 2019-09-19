Shelter needs dogs adopted after being over the limit, may euthanize

BALD KNOB, Ark. – Tough decisions need to be made in Bald Knob after officials with the Animal Shelter say that they are over the limit and may turn to putting the dogs down.

A meeting was called tonight to address the issues.

Many issues and concerns have currently 35 dogs in 17 kennels. Members of the sub-committee expressed their concerns over the lack of communication from the Animal Control Officer in addition to the missing paperwork that would allow the dogs to be taken by rescue groups and children being present at the shelter.

Resident Tammy Throckmorton expressed her concern by saying that she “wanted to find out what got us here, who’s accountable for that, who’s responsible for that. The mayor just said ‘accountability I like that word’ but we didn’t hear anything after that.”

Devin Craft the Animal Control Officer said that he didn’t want to euthanize dogs that didn’t need to be. “I don’t want to do that, but we’ve got dogs that have been there for a year, rescued have said no because they are troubled dogs, people come in to adopt and they look past them.They are just miserable in a 6 by 4 kennel.”

During the open forum a woman who previously adopted a dog from the shelter talked about the bad conditions and suggested that the shelter be shut down due to the poor conditions.

Now, the sub-committee will continue meeting every second Tuesday, which will be open to everyone.

In an effort to make an immediate change the city is looking for a photographer to take pictures of the dogs so they can be adopted. The adoption is currently free.