Sheriff releases statement regarding curfew for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Sheriff for Jefferson County released a statement today regarding a curfew for Jefferson County. His statement is below.

Dear Citizens,

Recognizing that enacting a countywide curfew is to further discourage unnecessary social gathering, our office will closely monitor the unincorporated areas of Jefferson County to ensure citizens are following social distancing guidelines.

The countywide curfew will go into effect Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The curfew hours for those eighteen (18) years of age and older will be 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., during which time all non-essential travel is prohibited. Similarly, juveniles below the age of 18 will be prohibited from roaming from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with the same exemptions as adults.

However, enforcement of any curfew countywide will not involve deputies stopping citizens in their vehicles for perceived curfew violations absent of a law enforcement encounter for active or life-threatening incidents as previously stated.

Our office has and continues to proactively remind all citizens of the importance of social distancing during the rising threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is a unique situation, the likes of which most of us have never experienced before.

Again, our number one priority is the safety and security of the community we serve. We believe that this is the best way to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners during this pandemic to ensure public safety is our top priority.