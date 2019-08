INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark.-In Independence County detectives are still trying to figure what happened to James Bushart.

His body was found inside a dumpster earlier this week in Independence County.

Four people in Lonoke County are facing a number of charges including Capital Murder. The four arrested are identified as Christy Dennis 41, Robert Clark 44, Timmy Hubmann 41 and Robert Garner 64 all of Lonoke County.

They were taken to the Lonoke County Detention Center and placed with a No Bond pending 1st appearance. Amber Anderson is heart-broken. She says she and James were in a relationship for 17 years. She says he was a good person and it's still hard to believe someone would hurt him. Amy Anderson flips through memories she shared with James Bushart.

"We dated for 17 years but, really the last few years we lived here as roommates," Anderson said.