Sheriff: Woman tased after attacking man with machete

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies arrested a woman after they say she “cut up” a man with a machete.

Just after 7 Saturday night, Baxter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2300-block of Highway 5 North in Mountain Home.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on the ground “cut up badly, covered in blood.”

According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, they also found an “extremely agitated” 44-year-old Dawn Louise Rowland carrying a bottle of vodka.

The injured man, who had “several gashes,” initially told investigators that Rowland cut him up with a knife. Montgomery said it was actually a machete.

The man was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

As EMTs loaded the man into the ambulance, Montgomery said Rowland was “very argumentative” and “interfering with the ambulance crew.”

When deputies tried to place her under arrest, the sheriff said Rowland resisted and deputies used a TASER to subdue her.

Rowland is being held in the detention center in lieu of a $50,000 bond awaiting a Nov. 7 circuit court appearance on charges of first-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental operations.