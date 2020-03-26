Sherwood Police seek man wanted in deadly 2019 hit and run that killed bicyclist John Mundell

1  of  3
SHERWOOD, Ark.- The Sherwood Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man wanted in a July 2019 hit and run that killed a bicyclist.

On Thursday, the SPD issued a news release stating that Cecil Daren Ferrell, AKA “Slick,” has active warrants for his arrest for negligent homicide and requirements in an accident involving injury or death in the John Mundell case.

Mundell was struck as he rode a bicycle on July 18, 2019.

If you see Ferrell or know where he may be, call the Sherwood PD at 501-835-1425.

