‘Shifting Back into Society’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Out of prison, and back on track.

That was the talk today for Congressman French Hill as he met with presidents from several historically black colleges.

The proposed “Shift Back To Society Act” would give those colleges funds to start transition programs for parolees.

Congressman Hill says that he is planning to introduce this legislation next week.

“It’s a chance to improve their family, get them back into civil society, let them have the self esteem and dignity of being back at work and back being a productive member of society and for all the rest of us it’s a safer public and more opportunity for workers that we desperately need.”

It would not be new funding. The plan is to set aside 5-million dollars already in the budget.