Shooting in Kansas City bar killed four, injured others

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A spokesperson for Kansas City, Kansas police confirm a total of nine people were shot, four of them killed in a shooting at a bar at 10th and Central.

The shooting happened around 1:30 am Sunday morning at the Tequila KC Bar. Police say a gunman walked into the bar and began firing.

Investigators say all of the victims are Hispanic males. One was in his late 50’s, another in his mid 30’s, and two in their 20’s. Of the victims that were hospitalized, two have since been released.

Investigators say this was not a random shooting, and that it began as a situation earlier in the evening. They’re also reviewing surveillance video from the scene.