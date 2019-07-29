Shooting in Little Rock, after fight at skate rink

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say a teen boy is recovering after being shot in the knee following a disturbance at a skating rink.

The Saturday night incident happened near the Bella Vista apartments on Mabelvale Cutoff Road.

According to the police report issued Monday morning, officers were managing a crowd at a gas station in the area when they heard gunshots behind the apartments.

When police went to investigate the gunshots they found the victim, a 16-year-old being carried by his friends.

They told police that they had gotten into a fight at the rink which later continued near the apartments. The group further told officers that one of the individuals they had fought with pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

No arrest have yet been reported.

