Shooting in Little Rock, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday around 2:30 p.m. police responded to Baptist Hospital based on a report of man suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived they found Brian Booth, 36, who police say had a gunshot wound in his left arm.

Booth told police that he had been sitting in a car near John Barrow and Boyle Park with his family.

He told police that there were other individuals there, and then while he was sitting in his vehicle talking; he heard multiple gunshots.

He said that he immediately drove away to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the arm.

Booth said he did not see the shooters or anything about the scene.

Police are currently still investigating the situation.