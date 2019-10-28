Shooting in Melbourne leaves one injured

MELBOURNE, Ark. – This morning around 5:45 a.m. the Izard County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a man being shot around the 1200 block of Knob Creek Rd.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Kyle Cantrell, 30, of Melbourne.

Cantrell had sustained gunshot wounds, and as soon as the scene was secure, he was taken by ambulance to a local emergency room for treatment.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police are currently working this case. If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Izard County Sheriff’s Department.