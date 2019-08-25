Shooting in North Little Rock leaves one dead, one injured

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A shooting near 823 East 16th Street leaves one man dead, and another individuals in the hospital.

North Little Rock Police responded to a call about shots fired. While investigating the scene they received information of two people brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim was being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The other Roderick Wesly, 45, was pronounced deceased when he arrived at the hospital.

The North Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please call our 24 hour Tip Line at 501-680-8439. You may also contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234. Remember you can remain anonymous. This is the North Little Rock Police Departments 10th homicide for the year 2019.