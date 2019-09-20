Update: Shooting victim found in car on street corner in West Little Rock, precautionary school lockdown lifted

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department says that a vehicle was shooting at another car as they were driving down the road.
The shooting started at Lowe’s and ended up at Shackleford and Mara Lynn Rd.
Police say that a man was shot in the stomach and a woman was grazed by a bullet.
Shell casings were found on Hermitage Rd. a little more than a mile away.
Original:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) are in the area of Mara Lynn Rd. and Shackleford Rd. after a shooting victim has been found.
Police K-9s are helping officers locate a possible crime scene.
The incident happened around noon and prompted Terry Elementary School to be placed on a precautionary lockdown for about an hour. Police say that there were no concerns for any danger to students.
The LRPD says the shooting victim was found inside a vehicle. There’s no further word on their condition.
Police say there may be other victims that have not yet been found and the suspect or suspects left the scene.
More details to come.
Officers and Detectives are investigating a shooting at N. Shackleford and Mara Lynn Road. Please avoid the area, officers are actively searching for a suspect.— Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 20, 2019