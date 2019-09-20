Update: Shooting victim found in car on street corner in West Little Rock, precautionary school lockdown lifted

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department says that a vehicle was shooting at another car as they were driving down the road.

The shooting started at Lowe’s and ended up at Shackleford and Mara Lynn Rd.

Police say that a man was shot in the stomach and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

Shell casings were found on Hermitage Rd. a little more than a mile away.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) are in the area of Mara Lynn Rd. and Shackleford Rd. after a shooting victim has been found.

Police K-9s are helping officers locate a possible crime scene.

The incident happened around noon and prompted Terry Elementary School to be placed on a precautionary lockdown for about an hour. Police say that there were no concerns for any danger to students.

The LRPD says the shooting victim was found inside a vehicle. There’s no further word on their condition.

Police say there may be other victims that have not yet been found and the suspect or suspects left the scene.

More details to come.