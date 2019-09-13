Shot fired at SWAT on Fayettville street, two people arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Drug Task Force and local police have arrested two people after a shot was fired at officers.

According to Corporal Tiffany Lindley with Fayetteville police, officers were serving a warrant in the 1800 block of West Deane Street around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say one shot was fired from inside the house towards SWAT team members.

This was just down the road from Asbell Elementary School.

Police say that the threat is over but police are continuing to investigate.