Shots fired in Helena-West Helena during store robbery, child inside

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. (News Release) — Helena-West Helena Police Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to Jordan’s Kwik Stop at 626 N. Sebastian in West Helena at for a panic alarm.

Officers spoke with the store manager who said he had just got to the store with this 7-year-old son, who was waiting to be picked up for school, when an unknown male who was wearing all black walked into the store with a gun and ordered the manager to give him everything.

The manager said “OK, hold on, let me get it for you” then reached for his gun and fired at the unknown male.

The man then fell to the ground, grabbed his thigh, and fired several shots at the manager as he crawled backwards out of the store.

The manager then ducked behind the counter, checked on his son, and then went to see which direction the unknown male went.

The manager said the man took off towards the back of the building.

The incident was captured on video surveillance.

While processing the crime scene, dispatch told officers that there was a gunshot victim at the ER. Officers went to the ER and found a black male with a gunshot wound who was later identified as 27-year-old Demetrius Morant.

Morant was air lifted to Regional One in Memphis.

He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the second degree.

His bond is set at $155,000 and his first appearance in court will be set upon his release from the hospital.