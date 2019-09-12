Shots fired while struggling with officers

CONWAY, Ark. – On September 12 around 1:20 p.m. officers with the Conway Police Department were at a residence on South Center Street to make a felony arrest on a 26-year-old male resident.

During a physical struggle with a Conway Police Officer the suspect fired a handgun that was in his possession.

Officers were then able to take him into custody. Officers initially believed that the suspect had shot himself and called for medical attention but it was quickly discovered that nobody had been hit when the round was fired.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation. The determination of additional charges related to the arrest incident are pending.

The single shot fired during the incident was from the suspect. No officers discharged their firearms.