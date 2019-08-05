Shreveport police chief calls for tips in drive-by shooting that killed sleeping baby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says investigators have leads in the death of a one-month-old baby struck by a bullet fired in a drive-by shootingwhile she slept inside her Sunset Acres home early Saturday morning, but he is urging anyone with information about the to come forward.

“Literally as innocent of a victim as you can get, killed in their own home. And I wanted to make it clear that we know that there are people in the community who know what happened,” Chief Raymond said. “In addition, even if the crime were committed by a single person, there were other people that assisted and there are other people that know something. That’s who we want to come forward.

One-month-old Queen Dean was asleep on the sofa in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street when shots were fired from outside the home and a round struck her in the head.

Police said the baby died at the scene. SPD investigators worked throughout the weekend gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, but so far, there have been no arrests.

There are people watching who know something about the horrific crime that occurred. If you have information and are withholding it from the police, then you are just as guilty as the person who fired numerous rounds from a high-powered rifle into a house full of innocent children. I don’t know how you can sleep at night. I don’t know how you can live your life knowing that you could provide a sense of relief to a grieving family, neighborhood, city, and yet you choose to do nothing. SHREVEPORT POLICE CHIEF BEN RAYMOND

In addition to the call for information, Chief Raymond also said the police department will have detectives and officers in the Sunset Acres area where the shooting happened and encouraged those who might have any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to speak up.

Raymond also noted that investigators are looking for any video that might shed some light on what happened. “If you have any video and one of our investigators have not asked you for that video, please come forward.” And for those who have video and don’t come forward, Raymond said warrants can be issued.

Mayor Adrian Perkins, who called the killing a “senseless act of violence that claimed the life of an innocent, vulnerable child” on Sunday afternoon, echoed Raymond’s plea for information.

“This is a plea for the community to help us. We are throwing every possible resource we have at this.”