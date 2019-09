INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – Connie L. Jennings, 55, of Southside was last seen on September 3 around 7:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet and 3 inches and weighs around 118 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light colored blouse and dark colored capris. She may be traveling in a Silver 2008 Chevrolet Aveo with the licenses plate 044YCP.

If you have any information about this contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department at (870)-793-8838.