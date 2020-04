LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old George Phillips.

Phillips was last known to be at 3618 West Roosevelt Road near the Little Rock Compassion Center around 11:30 a.m on April 3.

Philips is described to be 6’03”, 170 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.