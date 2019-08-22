Silver Alert activated for missing Nevada County woman

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Glenwood Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert.

Shirley J. Holloway, 72 was last seen on August 16 in Prescott, Ark.

She was last known to be on I-30 Eastbound between Hope and Prescott.

Holloway was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with “love” in hot pink letters.

She is 5’05”, weighs around 130 pounds, has medium length Blonde hair and has green eyes.

She may be traveling in a 2010 White Toyota Camry, licenses plate 288XLZ.

Anyone with information should contact the Glenwood Police Department at 870-285-3301.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!