LAKE CITY, Ark. — The Lake City Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert. Point of contact for additional information is Chief Winred Saffell – (870) 935-5552.



Saffell is 66 years old, around 178 pounds and about 5’2.

She was last known to be at 204 Walnut #6 Lake City, AR 72437 .



Last seen wearing Turquois shirt with the word LOVE in black, gray pants, black tennis shoes.



Missing individual may be traveling in: DV32502; 2014 Brown Kia Forte