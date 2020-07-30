Silver Alert: Elderly man missing out of Heber Springs, last seen in Morrilton

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — The public’s assistance is needed to locate a man missing from Heber Springs.

93-year-old Wesley Clutter has been missing since 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was spotted in Morrilton at 9:00 p.m. by local police.

Clutter is 5’10 and weighs around 172 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white, blue and green plaid shirt, and light blue jeans.

Wesley Clutter is likely traveling in a 1997 green Toyota pick-up truck, Arkansas license 802-TXC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Heber Springs Police Department at 501-362-8291.