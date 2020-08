BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office requested for the activation of a silver alert for Billy Blaine Miller, 75.

Miller is about 5′ 3″ and around 145 pounds.

He was last known to be at 591 County Road 502 and maybe driving in a Silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas License plate 702T25

Anyone with any information should contact the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 425-7000