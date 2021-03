CONWAY, Ark. – A Silver Alert has been activated in locating a man missing since Saturday night in Conway.

James Earl Brown, 70, was last seen in the 900 block of Otto Road in Conway.

Brown is 5’8” and 150 pounds. Her has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-450-4914