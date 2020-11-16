Silver Alert issued for Fort Smith woman

FORT SMITH. Ark.- A Silver Alert has been issued by Fort Smith Police for a woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Vittoria Moretti, 51, was last seen near a residence in the 3300 block of 46th street at around 7 a.m.

Moretti has shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 155 pounds and stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. It is not known what she was last wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5116.

