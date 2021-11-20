Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Benton

BENTON, Ark. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who is missing out of Saline County.

88-year-old Macario Aguilar has been missing since shortly before 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Mr. Aguilar was last known to be near Couchwood Drive and Old Congo Road.

He was last seen on foot wearing a black beanie, green jacket, blue sweater, black shirt and khaki cargo pants.

He is 5’02” and weighs around 103 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Department at 501-303-5648

