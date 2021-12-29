SILVER ALERT: Izard County deputies searching for 31-year-old woman

UPDATE

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has inactivated the Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old Kristen Smith as of 3:04 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

IZARD CO, Ark. – Izard County deputies have activated a silver alert Wednesday on a 31-year-old woman.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Kristen Smith went missing Tuesday from Horseshoe Bend at 10 p.m.

Deputies said Smith was last known to be in the 700 block of Walnut Lane and was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and blue leggings.

Authorities describe Smith as a white woman standing at 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 110 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Smith to contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.