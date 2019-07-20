Silver Alert: Jo Ann Curry missing from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

77-year-old Jo Ann Curry hasn’t been heard from since Saturday morning before 9:00 a.m.

She is 5’05” and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and stretch pants.

She was last known to be at Calais Forest Apartments on Napa Valley Drive.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2011 black Lexus 360 four-door sedan, license plate 669-VCT.

Anyone with information, or who may know where Jo Ann Curry could be, is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-912-9265.