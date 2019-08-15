PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. – The Prairie County Sheriff’s department has requested a Silver Alert.

Leon B Holland, 71 from Hickory Plains was last seen on 607 Highway 11 North Des Arc, 72040 near Green Point AG.

He went missing on the August, 14 around 1:30 p.m.

He is a white male, around 6 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds, has blue eyes and brown/grey, short, thin hair.

He has a bent nose as if there was a previous injury.

He may be traveling in a 1998 Green Mazda Truck, licenses plate AR 046TMF or in a 1999 Green Ford Ranger, licenses plate AR 367UPD.

Anyone with information should contact the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department (870) 256-4137.