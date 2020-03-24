Silver Dollar City anticipates opening in May

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Silver Dollar City opening is delayed, and have suspended the operations of the Showboat Branson Belle.

This delay is based on daily changes in the status of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The Silver Dollar City Campground remains open at this time.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented and based on ever-changing developments, we are constantly reevaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” said Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City Attractions President.

Future updates will be at www.silverdollarcity.com